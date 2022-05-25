BJP Protests in Andhra Pradesh over tower renaming; Several leaders arrested

On Tuesday evening, several BJP leaders, including national secretary Sunil Deodhar, and workers tried to march to the Jinnah Tower Centre in Guntur, asking that it be renamed after former President A P J Abdul Kalam. Following a meeting of the party’s youth wing, BJYM, BJP officials and workers attempted to march to Jinnah Tower, but were stopped by police and detained.

The BJP and other Hindu organisations have been calling for the historic Jinnah Tower to be renamed for months, but the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government has ignored them. Mr Deodhar, the state co-in-charge of the party, was in the city on Tuesday and attempted to lead the protest.

The BJP demanded that A P J Abdul Kalam Tower be renamed after Jinnah Tower. G V L Narasimha Rao, a BJP Rajya Sabha member, criticised the police’s harsh treatment of his party’s leaders and their detention. ‘Are we in AP or Pakistan?’ he asked in a tweet. Somu Veerraju, the state BJP president, stated that not just his party, but also the people, asked that the tower be renamed.

He claimed that the demand to rename the tower after Abdul Kalam and remove Jinnah’s name had widespread support. Mr Veerraju added, ‘The state government cannot adopt an oppressive stance over our demand.’