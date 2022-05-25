IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants to face Royal Challengers Bangalore today

Kolkata: In cricket, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator match of this season of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL). The match will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The winner of this game will enter Qualifier 2 to face the loser of Qualifier 1 for a place in the finals. The loser of this game will get eliminated from the tournament.

Lucknow Super Giants played 14 matches IPL and won 9 matches. They are placed at the third position on the points table with 18 points. Royal Challengers Bangalore also played 14 matches and won 8 games. RCB is placed at the fourth spot on the points table with 16 points.

In the last time they played against each other in this season, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs.

Probable Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul