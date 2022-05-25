JP Nadda to meet with Union ministers to discuss plans to mark eighth year of Modi government.

According to reports, BJP president JP Nadda will meet with all Union ministers on Wednesday to discuss the party’s plans for a large reach exercise to mark the eight years of the Narendra Modi government. Top Union ministers are expected to attend the meeting at the party headquarters, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, according to reports.

Prior to this meeting, Nadda is expected to undertake a campaign to boost the BJP in roughly 73,000 polling booths where it is lagging. The majority of these booths are located in the southern and eastern United States. The BJP has already formed a committee, chaired by vice-president Baijayant Panda, to devise a strategy for boosting the party in these seats.

The BJP declared at its recent meeting of office bearers in Jaipur that all Union ministers will visit villages across the country to honour the eight-year milestone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and get feedback on welfare schemes. From May 30 to June 15, the BJP will celebrate the Modi government’s first year on the theme of ‘Sewa, Sushashan, and Gareeb Kalyan’ (Service, Good governance and Welfare of the poor).