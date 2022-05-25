Kunal Khemu’s birthday today; Read to know more about him

Kunal Khemu (Kunal Kemmu) is a film industry name who began his acting career as a child artist. However, it is not true that after working as a child artist, he left acting, since he has been in numerous films, including action, thrillers, comedies, and romantic movies, as you can see. Kunal Ravi Keemu is Kunal Khemu’s true name. At the same time, Kunal Khemu’s nickname is Chotu. Kunal Khemu’s 39th birthday is today (birthday) and he is celebrating. Let us know some unheard aspects related to his life.

Kunal Khemu was born in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on May 25, 1983. Ravi Keemu is his father’s name, and Jyoti Keemu is his mother’s name. Karishma Keemu is his younger sister. Soha Ali Khan is Kunal’s wife’s name. He is married to the sister of Saif Ali Khan. Kunal Khemu received his early schooling at NL Dalmia High School in Mira Road, Mumbai, and went on to SKVM Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics in Vile Parle for his post-secondary education. Today is Kunal Khemu’s 39th birthday. On January 25, 2015, Kunal Khemu married Soha Ali Khan. Soha is a Bollywood actress as well. Both of them also have a beautiful daughter named Inaaya Naumi Keemu.

Kunal Khemu made his acting debut in the 1993 film ‘Sir.’ He was working as a child artist in this film. Mahesh Bhatt was the film’s director. Kunal also starred in the film ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke’ in which he played Sunny. This film was also directed by Mahesh Bhatt. He then went on to star in the 1994 film ‘Naraj.’ He reprised his role of Sunny in this film, which was also directed by Mahesh Bhatt. However, Kunal became well-known after starring in Aamir Khan’s film ‘Raja Hindustani,’ in which he played Rajinikanth. Dharmesh Darshan directed this film, which was released in 1996.

Kunal Khemu finally got a lead part in the film ‘Kalyug’ in the year 2005. This film, directed by Mohit Suri, was a box office hit at the time. After that, it was as though the film series began. He just completed ZEE5 in addition to Traffic Signal, Dhol, Superstar, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, Jai Veeru, 99, Golmaal 3, Blood Money, Go Goa Gone, Bhaag Johnny, Guddu Ki Gun, Golmaal Again, Kalank, Malang, and Lootcase. He also worked on the web series ‘Abhay,’ for which he received a lot of appreciation. For his work in the film ‘Zakhm,’ Kunal Khemu won the Screen Award for Child Artist in 1998.