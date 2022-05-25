Mamata Banerjee expresses condolences for tourists killed in Odisha road accident

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, expressed her condolences for the loss of six West Bengal tourists in a road accident in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Wednesday. She stated that the state administration is working with its counterpart in Odisha to conduct a quick investigation and treat those injured in the event.

Ms Banerjee also said that a high-level team led by the state’s principal secretary for disaster management and the MLA for Udaynarayanpur will travel to Odisha to help injured people return home. ‘Sad to know that six of our fellow citizens from West Bengal have succumbed to their injuries, while some others are still struggling with the trauma of a grave road accident in the early hours today when they were moving in a hired bus in the Ganjam district of Odisha on their way to Vizag,’ she tweeted.

When a tourist bus rolled down in Kalinga Ghat, near Durgaprasad village under Ganjam district’s Bhanjanagar police station late on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, at least six tourists from Bengal, including four women from Bengal, were killed and about 40 others were injured.

According to police, the tourist bus was travelling from Daringibandi in Kandhamal district to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, carrying around 65 visitors from West Bengal.