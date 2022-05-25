Possible dates of Eid Al Adha 2022 revealed

Dubai: The possible dates of Eid Al Adha have been revealed by an astronomer. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, has revealed this.

As per Ibrahim Al Jarwan, July 9, is likely to be the first day of Eid Al Adha. Eid Al Adha or the festival of sacrifice is marked on 10th of Islamic month Dhul Hijjah.

According to the UAE’s official holidays calendar, Arafah Day — which is marked on the day before Eid Al Adha — is also a day off. Residents will, therefore, enjoy a four-day holiday from Dhul Hijjah 9 to 12. per astronomical calculations, this would likely be from Friday, July 8, to Monday, July 11.