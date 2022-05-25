Read everything to know about World Thyroid Awareness Day

On May 25, World Thyroid Day is commemorated to raise awareness of thyroid illnesses, their symptoms, prevention, and treatments. The European Thyroid Association proposed the day, which was established in 2008.

According to a survey by Public Health Update, more than 200 million people worldwide suffer from thyroid diseases, with half of these cases going misdiagnosed.

This year’s World Thyroid Day has no specific subject. Thyroid Federation International has announced the theme ‘It’s not you’ for Thyroid Awareness Week, which runs from May 22 to 28. It’s a thyroid problem.

The focus of the subject was on ensuring that people are aware of the most prevalent signs of thyroid diseases and that they take the required actions to treat them.

During the Annual General Meeting prior to the European Thyroid Association (ETA) congress in September 2007, the 25th of May was declared World Thyroid Day.

The 25th of May is also the anniversary of the founding of ETA in 1965. As a result, it was designated as a day to raise awareness of thyroid diseases.