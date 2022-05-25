Redmi launches RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition laptop: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Redmi launched its RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition laptop in China. The laptop is available for pre-booking in China on Xiaomi Youpin and other online stores. It is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 52,000) and will go on sale in China on May 31.

The laptop comes with 14-inch display with a 2.5K (2,560×1,600 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 300 nits of brightness. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and also includes AMD RDNA2 integrated graphics. There is 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home Edition.

It houses a 56Wh battery that can provide up to 10 hours of backup. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, two USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 2 ports, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, an HDMI 2.0 port and a 3.5mm headphone/ mic combo jack.