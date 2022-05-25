Three men arrested in Chennai for murdering BJP SC/ST leader

Three persons have been charged with murdering a BJP SC/ST leader in Chennai on Tuesday, May 24. Chennai Police filed a case against Pradeep, Sanjay, and Kalaivanan, citing previous enmity and eyewitness reports. Shankar Jiwal, the Commissioner of Police, went to the scene to supervise the probe.

Shankar Jiwal also mentioned that in the recent 20 days, just ten killings have happened in Chennai. This is in response to a statement made by former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. On Tuesday, the TN Assembly’s EPS reported that 18 murders had occurred in Chennai in the previous 20 days.

Balachandar (30), a BJP SC/ST leader, was murdered in Chennai’s Chintadripet locality by a three-man gang. Balachandar was the BJP’s Central Chennai SC/ST leader. Because he was receiving death threats, he was assigned a Personal Security Officer (PSO).

In Chintadripet, the BJP leader was speaking with a few men, and his PSO, Balakrishnan, had left his side to go get a cup of tea. Three men surrounded him at that exact time and brutally hacked him to death. Before Balakrishnan could return, the gang got onto two -wheelers and escaped. The three men who committed the crime have been identified, and a case has been filed against them.