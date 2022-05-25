Viral pic shows PM Modi walking in front of US Prez, Australian PM; ministers react

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo of himself ‘leading’ from the front at the Quad Summit with international leaders has gone viral, with Indian ministries praising PM Modi’s leadership abilities.

PM Modi is seen heading down the steps with other Quad leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in front of everyone.

BJP leaders and ministers have expressed their admiration for Modi and his leadership abilities by sharing the photo. Amit Malviya, the national convener of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT unit, wrote, ‘Leading the world… a picture is worth a thousand words’.

Leading the world… a picture is worth a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/T4lJ8rFt1u — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 24, 2022

Cabinet minister Piyush Goyal shared the photo on Twitter and added, ‘Seeing is Believing’. Smriti Irani wrote, ‘Pradhan Sevak — knows the way, goes the way, shows the way’.

Pradhan Sevak — knows the way , goes the way , shows the way ? pic.twitter.com/QTpN8ODxhR — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 24, 2022

According to Prime Minister Modi, Quad has emerged as a ‘force for good’.’Mutual trust gives new energy to democratic nations. Quad helps the Indo-Pacific become a better region. Quad has made an important place for itself before the world in such a short span of time. Today, the scope has become extensive, its form effective. At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is getting encouraged – it is the shared goal for all of us’, he added.

Pema Khandu, the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the Union minister for Minority Affairs, also posted the photo on their social media handles to show their support.