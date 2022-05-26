Azaan, hijab row; Bommai says, ‘all issues settled as per law’

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai claimed in an interview with India Today TV that all controversies in the state have been resolved according to the law. Bommai told Rahul Kanwal exclusively at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos that there were no conflicts on the ground and that ‘nobody can really polarise Karnataka.’

When asked why Karnataka has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons in recent weeks because of the azaan controversy, the anti-conversion bill, and the hijab controversy, Bommai said, ‘The azaan controversy, all controversies are over, we settled it as per the law. Secondly, it is all in the newsrooms rather than on the ground.’

The Karnataka chief minister remarked, on the topic of polarisation in the state, ‘Nobody can polarise Karnataka, the state’s history speaks for itself. The state has the highest number of educated people and there is no need to polarise. There are some fringe elements, but we solved them as per the law.’

At Davos, Bommai was asked about the challenge created by other Indian states in attracting foreign investment, ‘A healthy competition is always welcome. This shows that India is an emerging economy trying to rebuild in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and other issues. Other states are trying to pitch in. Karnataka has already had an international footprint for a long time,’ he said.