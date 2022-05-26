Earthquake hits southern Peru with 7.2-magnitude!

According to the US Geological Survey, a significant 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked a southern city in Peru on Thursday. So far, there have been no reports of injuries or property damage.

The tremor occurred at 7.02 a.m. local time in the Tirapata area, 8.1 miles (13 kilometres) east-southeast of Azangaro. Experts estimate that the quake was 135.3 miles (217.8 kilometres) beneath the surface. According to the US Tsunami Warning System, no tsunami warnings had been issued.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) had previously assessed the magnitude of the quake to be 7. According to local accounts, the earthquake rocked a few buildings in La Paz, the capital of neighbouring Bolivia. It also rocked Peruvian cities such as Arequipa, Tacna, and Cusco. More information will be provided later.