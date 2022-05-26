Fictional novelist writes ‘How to murder your husband’ and actually does it! Read on…

If you’ve ever wanted to know what it means when ‘reality imitates art,’ this may be your crash course. An author in the United States who penned an essay titled ‘How To Murder Your Husband’ was found guilty of murdering her husband. She shot her spouse twice in the chest. Are there any references to weapons in her essay? Absolutely!

Nancy Crampton Brophy, 71, was convicted of the murder of her husband, Daniel Brophy. On Wednesday, the jury in Portland, Oregon deliberated for eight hours before reaching a decision. Prosecutors claimed the writer, whose ‘Wrong Never Felt So Right’ series of novels includes ‘The Wrong Spouse’ and ‘The Wrong Lover,’ was struggling financially when she shot her husband twice through the heart at a culinary academy where he worked in June 2018.

Crampton Brophy had pleaded not guilty to the accusation leveled against her. She argued that the security camera footage of her at the crime site only showed her looking for writing ideas. She claims she bought a missing pistol (believed by authorities to be the murder weapon) for research for a novel. She also stated that she was not interested in the hundreds of thousands of dollars in life insurance benefits she would get upon her husband’s death.

According to local media, Crampton Brophy’s attorney intends to appeal the conviction. ‘ Nancy Brophy adored her husband,’ trial counsel Kristen Winemiller told the jurors. ‘ Every time she mentioned him, you could see it in her eyes. Her eyes twinkled with excitement.’ Prosecutor Shawn Overstreet presented reams of evidence demonstrating how Crampton Brophy conspired to murder her husband, who was 63.

‘It isn’t just about the cash. It’s about the lifestyle Nancy sought but Dan couldn’t provide for her ‘, during the trial, he stated. Crampton Brophy denied charges of poverty when she testified last week, claiming her financial problems had already been handled. ‘ I do better financially with Dan living than I do with Dan dead,’ she explained. Crampton Brophy is facing life in jail.