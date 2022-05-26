FIR in G Square case sparked outrage in Chennai, prompting removal of few names.

Kevin, Ananda Vikatan Media Group, YouTuber Maridhas, and whistleblower Savukku Shankar were charged with extortion after a complaint was filed by G Square real estate firm. The police, on the other hand, faced backlash, with some political leaders accusing them of trying to silence the media. As a result, the Chennai Police Force issued a statement stating that a few people would be dropped from the investigation due to a lack of proof.

Mylapore Police filed a FIR against Kevin, Ananda Vikatan Media Group, Maridhas, and Savukku Shankar after receiving a complaint from Purushotam Kumar on behalf of the real estate firm G Square. Kevin allegedly sought to extort Rs 50 lakh from G Square, which is owned by Ramajayam, by threatening to publish an article in Junior Vikatan magazine, according to the FIR.

Even before it was published, Ramajayam was provided a copy of the story, which claimed that G Square had obtained various favours using the names of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son-in-law and Anna Nagar MLA’s son. However, the FIR claimed clearly that ‘all three conspired’ to extort money and charged them under sections 147, 294(b), 120B, 384, and 506 of the Criminal Code (2).