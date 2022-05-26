Greta launches Harper ZX Series-I electric scooters in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Gujarat-based electric vehicle (EV) start-up Greta Electric Scooters has launched Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooters in the Indian market. The electric scooter is priced at Rs 41,999. This is the base price of the scooter. . Customers can choose battery and charger in line with their usage to fit the scooter at the best value.

The Greta Harper ZX Series-I scooters are powered by a BLDC motor and works with 48-60 Volt Li-Ion battery variants. Customers can choose a range of batteries, offering 60 km to 100 km range with varying voltage. It will be priced from Rs 17,000 to Rs 31,000. Depending on the customer’s choice, the price of the charger will range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. Company claims that the new charger technology offers a full charge in 5 hours and 80% charge in 3 hours.

Here is the price of batteries:

V2 48v-24Ah for 60 km per charge (Rs 17,000 – Rs 20,000)

V3 48v-30Ah for 100 km per charge (Rs 22,000 – Rs 25,000)

V2+60v-24Ah for 60 km per charge (Rs 21,000 – Rs 24,000)

V3+60v-30Ah for 100 km per charge (Rs 27,000 – Rs 31,000)

The Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter will be offered in six colours- Midnight Green, Jet Black, Glossy Grey, Majestic Magenta, True Blue and Candy White.

The electric scooter has three riding modes- Eco, City and Turbo. It also features an all-LED lighting system, digital instrument cluster, reverse mode, etc.