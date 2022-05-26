Gulf country approves draft resolution prohibiting single-use plastic bags

Doha: Qatar Cabinet has approved a draft resolution prohibiting single-use plastic bags in the country. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Interior HE Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani. Ministry of Municipality submitted the draft for approval.

As per the new draft, all institutions, companies and shopping centers are prohibited from using single-use plastic bags in packaging, presenting, circulating, carrying or transporting products and merchandise of all kinds. Single-use plastic bags must be replaced with multi-use plastic bags, biodegradable plastic bags, paper or ‘woven’ bags, and other biodegradable materials.

The cabinet also approved a draft agreement on canceling visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, special and official passports between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.