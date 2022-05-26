Man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’

Tokyo: In another bizarre incident, a man has spent around Rs 12 lakh rupees to fulfill his dream of becoming a dog. The incident took place in Japan. Toko has paid around 2 million Yen (Rs 12.17 lakh) for the ‘life-sized’ dog costume.

A professional agency named Zeppet has prepared the dog costume for Toko. It took 40 days for the company to prepare the costume. Zeppet is a professional company in Japan that provides a large number of sculptures for movies, commercials, amusement facilities.

Also Read: Dubai Duty Free draw: Two Keralites win $ 1 million each

‘I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on my taste and costume. My favourite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog. Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. I met such a condition and made Collie, my favourite breed of dog’, said Toko to a news agency. He also shared his pictures in the costume on his social media handle.

‘At the request of an individual, we made a dog modelling suit. Modelled after a collie dog, it reproduces the appearance of a real dog walking on four legs like a real dog’, said the company.