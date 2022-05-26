Qatar Airways announces new flight service

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways decided to increase the frequency of flights to the UAE. The airline will increase the frequency of flights to Abu Dhabi to three daily flights from July 10.

With this increase in its services, the airline will operate 21 weekly flights from Abu Dhabi and a total of 56 flights from Qatar Airways’ three gateways in UAE; Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Earlier the air carrier reactivated the codeshare partnership with India based low-budget air carrier, IndiGo. Under the codeshare partnership, each air carrier on its distribution system can sell seats of other’s flights.

Qatar Airways will be placing its marketing code on IndiGo operated flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, starting from April 25, and Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode. At present, Qatar Airways is operating 190 flights per week to and from 12 destinations in India, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram.