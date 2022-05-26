SSC recruitment scam; CBI questions Bengal minister for over 8 hours

A senior official said West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was quizzed by CBI sleuths for over eight hours on Wednesday in connection with the agency’s investigation into alleged irregularities in appointments in government-run and aided schools. Mr Chatterjee was questioned in three shifts at the CBI office in Kolkata, he said, when the alleged illegal appointments were made by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

The senior Trinamool Congress leader was questioned regarding the SSC Advisory Committee’s formation and how the panel members were chosen. CBI sleuths have previously questioned members of the advisory group, which was formed by the West Bengal School Education Department in November 2019 to monitor pending recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff.

According to the official, Mr Chatterjee was questioned about the illegal appointment of Minister of State for Education Paresh Adhikari’s daughter as a primary school teacher. ‘Under whose directive were the illegal appointments made?’ the Behala Paschim MLA was also asked, according to PTI. The CBI summoned Mr Chatterjee for further questioning on Wednesday morning as his answers did not match those of the advisory panel members.

Mr Chatterjee, the TMC secretary general, was grilled by the central inquiry agency for the second time since May 18 in connection with the scam, which has turned into a major controversy in the state.