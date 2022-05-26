Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended higher in the Indian share market. The gain in the banking and metal stocks supported the equity benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex surged 503 points or 0.94% to close at 54,253. NSE Nifty moved 144 points or 0.90% up to settle at 16,170. Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 1.35% and small-cap moved 0.77% higher. 14 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,770 shares advanced and 1,530 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Steel, Apollo Hospitals, JSW Steel, SBI, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Nestle India, Wipro, TCS, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement and Titan. The top losers in the market were Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, L&T and Dr Reddy’s.