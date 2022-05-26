‘Visa for Chinese’ case; Karti Chidambaram at the CBI headquarters:

In the midst of the intensifying investigation, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, who is accused of facilitating visas for Chinese people by violating norms, arrived at the CBI headquarters on Thursday morning. ‘Every case that has been filed against me is a bogus case. One is bogus… another is more bogus. This one is most bogus,’ He stated to reporters. The central investigation agency had asked the 50-year-old leader to join in the probe. He continued, ‘I have not felicitated a single Chinese national in getting a visa.’

The Enforcement Directorate, which investigates money-laundering crimes, has filed a case against Rahul Gandhi, his aide S Bhaskararaman, and others for facilitating visas for a Vedanta group power project in Punjab in exchange for bribes. His father, P Chidambaram, was a union minister at the time the alleged scam occurred, according to reports. The Vedanta Group’s Vikas Makharia is one of those accused.

On Tuesday, the Congress leader, who is also charged in the INX media case, accused the central government of using its agencies against him. ‘I am heading back home today, as was planned when I left two weeks ago for a work/family-visit trip to the UK and Europe. It does not intimidate me that the central government is once again using its agencies to accuse me of a malicious and completely fabricated charge.’