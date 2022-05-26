Visa scam case; Karti Chidambaram gets 3 day relief from arrest

In an alleged money laundering case filed in connection with an alleged Chinese visa scam, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court granted Congress MP Karti Chidambaram interim protection from arrest until May 30.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently filed a money laundering case against the Lok Sabha MP, his close aide S Bhaskararaman, and others in connection with the facilitation of project visas for Chinese nationals for a Vedanta group power project in Punjab in exchange for bribes when his father was the union home minister.

The Congress MP came at the CBI headquarters a few hours ago to join the investigation into the alleged scam. He was ordered by a special court to join the CBI probe within 16 hours of his arrival from the United Kingdom and Europe, where he had gone with the permission of the Supreme Court and the special court. On Wednesday, the MP returned from his trip.