Window Near Entrance of Train Coach Has More Bars than The Others! Why?

You must have taken a train trip at least once in your life. Some of us, in fact, travel by rail on a weekly or monthly basis. Have you ever wondered why the windows at the entrance to the train coach differ from the rest of the windows? Let’s have a look at the image above. Take note of the number of bars in the windows near the entryway. Examine the bars of the other windows distant from the entryway. They have nothing in common.

The windows closest to the main door have more bars than the others. The explanation is straightforward. This window has a higher risk of theft, especially while passengers are asleep. More bars have been installed in this window to prevent such things from happening and to safeguard the passengers from these criminals.

Indian Railways in Numbers:

According to research, around 100 million people in India commute by rail every day. In India, railways are regarded as the simplest and most convenient means of transportation. It is also thought to be cost-effective.