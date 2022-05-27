Bhagwant Mann to be evicted from his MP’s flat in Delhi by Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has asked that the Directorate of Estates initiate eviction proceedings against AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for ‘unauthorised’ use of a Central government housing complex given to him as a member of parliament. In March, Mr Mann resigned as Sangrur’s Member of Parliament to become Punjab’s Chief Minister.

Mr Mann was allotted the Central government’s Duplex No 33, North Avenue, together with its units and 153 North Avenue, as his regular accommodation as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha, according to the Secretariat’s petition to the estates officer. ‘The said allotment stands cancelled in his name with effect from April 14,’ it said, adding that Mr Mann had failed to vacate the premises.

The former MP’s occupation of the building after April 13 is ‘unauthorised,’ according to the LS Secretariat. ‘It is, therefore requested the proceedings for eviction of Bhagwant Mann, ex-MP and all persons may be initiated and orders for their eviction be passed,’ the petition to the estates officer reads.