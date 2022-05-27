FIFA World Cup 2022: Airlines in GCC to increase frequency of flights

Dubai: Air carriers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have decided to increase the frequency of flights to and from Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022. The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has signed an agreement with flydubai, Kuwait Airways, Oman Air and Saudia to carry FIFA World Cup match ticket holders to Doha.

Dubai based low-budget air carrier, flydubai will operate 60 flights per day from Dubai. Kuwait Airways, Oman Air and Saudi will operate 20, 48 and 40 flights per day, respectively.

Fans will arrive in Qatar in the morning and depart in the evening, with no hotel accommodation required. Airlines have already announced a no check-in baggage policy to simplify an easy-in, easy-out travel itinerary for the passengers. Passengers who book one of the Match Day Shuttle services will also be transported between the airport and the stadium.

The FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 18. The tournament will be held across eight stadiums. Al Bayt Stadium will host the opening game with a capacity of 60,000 seats, while Lusail Stadium is set to host the final match of the tournament, with a capacity of 80,000 seats. The remaining stadiums will house 40,000 spectators.