IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals to face Royal Challengers Bangalore today: Possible Playing XI

Kolkata: In cricket, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Qualifier 2 match of Indian Premier League (IPL). The match will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today at 7.30 pm. Both teams met twice during the league phase, with each winning once.

Rajasthan Royals played 14 matches during the league stage, winning 9 and losing 5. They entered the playoffs bagging the 2nd spot with 18 points. In the previous Qualifier 1 game, RR lost to Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets. Now, if they defeat RCB in the next match, RR will face Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 final.

Royal Challengers Bangalore entered the Qualifier by defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 14-run in the Eliminator

Possible Playing XI:

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.