Mi Smart Band 7 and Redmi Buds 4 Pro launched: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Mi Smart Band 7 and Redmi Buds 4 Pro were launched in the Chinese market. The Mi Smart Band 7 is priced at CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,900) for the Standard Version and CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,500) for the NFC Version. The band will go on sale from May 31. It is available in six colours: Black, Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, and White. The Redmi Buds 4 Pro is priced at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,650). The band will go on sale from May 31 in Black and White colours.

The Mi Smart Band 7 features a 1.62-inch full screen AMOLED with 192×490 pixel resolution, 500 nits of peak brightness and 326ppi of pixel density. It comes with various health-related features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, SpO2 monitoring and women’s health tracking. It supports 120 sports modes, including indoor training such as stretching, professional sports like gymnastics, skipping, and tennis, apart from activities including Zumba. It will delivers up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2 as well as NFC feature.

The Redmi Buds 4 Pro earphones will deliver noise cancellation up to 43dB and come equipped with a transparency mode. It will offer a 9 hours of playback from buds and a total of up to 36 hours of battery with noise cancellation off. They can be charged via a USB Type-C port. The earphones offer touch panels to control music and calling.