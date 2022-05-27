Monkeypox can be contained if we act quickly, according to WHO.

A senior World Health Organization official said on Friday that controlling monkeypox in non-endemic nations should be a top priority, and that this may be accomplished by swift action.

Monkeypox is a minor viral virus that is common in Africa, but its spread to non-endemic nations like Europe and the United States has caused alarm. So far, the virus has been verified or suspected in over 200 nations, with the infection circulating in only about 20 of them.

‘We believe that if we put the necessary measures in place now, we can easily limit it,’ said Briand, WHO director for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness, during the UN health agency’s annual assembly.

She emphasised that there was a window of opportunity to stop the virus from spreading further, and she urged the general people not to be concerned because transmission is considerably slower than that of other viruses like the coronavirus.

According to WHO officials, there is no need for bulk immunisation at this time, but targeted vaccination is possible for close contacts of affected people.

‘The best bets will be case investigation, contact tracing, and isolation at home,’ said Rosamund Lewis, WHO chief of the smallpox secretariat, which is part of the WHO Emergencies Programme.