On 58th anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru’s death, Congress pays tribute to ‘True son of Bharat Mata.’

On the anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru’s death, the Congress paid tribute to him at Shanti Vana on Friday. On the occasion, Rahul Gandhi stated that India’s first prime minister’s ideas, politics, and vision are still relevant 58 years after. Sonia Gandhi, the Congress President, also paid floral tributes.

‘Fifty-eight years since his passing, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s ideas, politics, and vision for our nation are as relevant as they have ever been,’ Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter. ‘May the values of this immortal son of India always guide our actions and conscience,’ he added.

The Congress hailed Nehru as ‘A brave freedom fighter, the architect of modern India, a statesman, a visionary, a patriot,’ adding, ‘He was a true son of Bharat Mata.’ ‘A billion salutes and a billion tributes to our first prime minister on his death anniversary,’ the tweet read.

KC Venugopal, the General Secretary of the Congress, Randeep Surjewala, the Chief Spokesperson, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, paid tribute to Nehru as well. Between August 1947 and May 1964, Pandit Nehru served as India’s first Prime Minister. On May 27, 1964, he passed away.