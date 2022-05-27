Ramabai Ambedkar: BR Ambedkar’s wife: Some un-known facts about her

Because of her humility and compassion, Ramabai Bhimrao Ambedkar, the wife of Dr. BR Ambedkar, is fondly known as Ramai or Mother Rama. She showed tremendous endurance and remained one of Dr. BR Ambedkar’s most loyal supporters.

She encouraged him to pursue higher education and supported him in his fight for social justice and equality. Dr. BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, later stated that Ramabai’s influence on his life was important and that she helped him in realising his full potential. Ramabai died on May 27, 1935, at the age of 37, in Dadar, Mumbai, from a long-term illness.

Early life

Bhiku Dhatre Valangkar and Rukmini had Ramabai in 1898. Her father worked as a labourer, carrying fish baskets from Dabhol’s harbour to the market. Her family consisted of three sisters and a brother. Their mother died when they were little. The youngsters moved to Mumbai to live with their uncles when their father died.

Marriage

In a small ceremony, Ramabai married Dr. BR Ambedkar in 1906. Dr. BR Ambedkar was 15 years old at the time, and she was nine years old. She supported Dr. BR Ambedkar’s ambitions from a young age, encouraging him to pursue higher studies abroad. Ramabai was in charge of the household when Dr. BR Ambedkar went abroad for further study.

Later years

Dr. BR Ambedkar and Ramabai had four sons and a daughter. However, only Yashwant, one of their sons, lived to adulthood. Ramabai died on May 27, 1935, after a long illness. Dr. BR Ambedkar wrote in his book, Thoughts On Pakistan, of Ramabai’s support for him. He praised her for her ‘goodness of heart, her nobility of mind and her purity of character and also for her cool fortitude and readiness to suffer.’