Sachin extends witty wishes to Ravi Shastri on his Bday; See Shastri’s reply to ‘Big Boss’..

Legendary cricketer and former team India head coach Ravi Shastri turned 60 on Friday, and birthday wishes are pouring in for him. Among those who wished him was legendary batter and Shastri’s teammate from his playing days, Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar came up with a witty wish, and Shastri replied in the same tone!

‘Happy birthday to a teammate and a friend who lives & breathes cricket and was always there to discuss cricket with me!’ Tendulkar wrote. ‘Hope you’re celebrating the day just like the doctor ordered, Ravi!’, he added, with a wink emoji.

Thank you, Big Boss. Means a lot. The doctor has prescribed more time with friends. See you soon ? https://t.co/gNxzqJqppK — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 27, 2022

‘Thank you, Big Boss. Means a lot’, Shastri wrote in response. ‘The doctor has prescribed more time with friends. See you soon’, he added.

Shastri, known for always being a team man, was a part of the 1983 World Cup winning team and was also the Player Of the Series in the 1985 World Championship which the Sunil Gavaskar-led India won. The right-handed batter played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs for India, registering more than 6,500 runs across both formats. He also went on to take 280 wickets in his international career. After his retirement, Shastri became renowned for his commentary and he then went on to coach the senior national side.