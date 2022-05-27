Social media influencer Abhimanyu Gupta arrested in Mumbai for theft case

According to a police officer, a 30-year-old well-known social media star was arrested on Thursday in Mumbai for allegedly committing thefts and house break-ins to fund his lavish lifestyle.

VB Nagar police station official said that, the accused, Abhimanyu Gupta, a social media influencer who once had a large following on TikTok, a video-focused social networking app now banned in India, had 14 mobile phones, sharp weapons, fake jewellery, and foreign currency in his possession.

To fund his lavish lifestyle, he allegedly committed house break-ins in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane districts, travelling around in a cap and face mask to conceal his identity, the official said. Gupta allegedly broke into a locked house in suburban Kurla last week and fled with gold and silver ornaments, he added. When the family that lived in the house arrived home, they found that their ornaments had been stolen. They made a police complaint.

Padmakar Patil, a police sub-inspector, stated, ‘After the incident we scanned more than 150 CCTV footage, but initially failed to establish Gupta’s identity as he wearing a cap and face mask. But, at one place he removed his cap and face mask, and we identified him as TikToker Gupta. We then got a tip-off that the accused will be coming to Kurla, where we laid a trap and nabbed him.’ He claimed the accused confessed to more than 15 house break-ins in the Mumbai area, four of which were in Kurla.