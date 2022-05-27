Tenda Technologies launches CP3 security camera: Details

Mumbai: China based leading supplier of networking devices and equipment, Tenda Technologies launched it’s Tenda CP3 security camera in India. The security camera is priced at Rs. 2,999. It is available in leading retail stores and will be available on ecommerce stores from June 6.

The new security camera come with auto targeting and tracking. This feature uses artificial intelligence (AI). It comes equipped with a full-HD 1080p image sensor that can rotate 360-degrees to cover most locations in homes and small offices. It also gets S-Motion detection to identify different human body shapes and movement.

The security camera comes with a full-HD resolution with smart H.264 video encoding standard. There is a night mode in the camera that uses ICR Infrared. It gets an internal antenna and up to 128GB microSD card support. Along with the camera, the company is also giving a power adaptor, a wall mount kit, and an installation guide.

When a motion is detected in the surveillance area, the camera will start flashing lights and blaring with the help of its sound and light alarm function. It will also send an alert on the user’s smartphone when the alarm is triggered. Users will also get 3 months of free cloud subscription with the security camera to safely store recordings.