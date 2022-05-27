The Ins and Outs of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee: A 4-day Royal Celebration

A party for the ages! The royal family is preparing for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, which is building up to be a historic occasion. Trooping the Colour is an annual procession commemorating the British monarch’s birthday, but this year it will also recognise the 96-year-old monarch’s 70th year on the throne. The Jubilee officially begins in June, but Bullen claims that the first activities have already been emotional. The public will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s record-breaking 70-year reign over four days next week.

Thursday, June 2:

Over 1,200 troops from the British Army’s Household Division take part in the ‘Trooping of the Colour’ ritual to officially honour the queen’s birthday. The military performance, which includes musicians and horses, blends majesty and history that dates back more than two centuries. The celebration concludes with the royal family appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave to people and watch military planes pass overhead.

This year’s appearances are limited to working royals exclusively, thus no Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, nor Prince Andrew. More than 2,800 beacons will be illuminated at the palace and around the United Kingdom, including atop the country’s four tallest peaks, as well as on the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, and British Overseas Territories. From Tonga and Samoa in the South Pacific to Belize in the Caribbean, 54 Commonwealth cities across five continents will pay flaming tributes. The key London bridges across the River Thames, as well as the capital’s iconic BT Tower and other English cathedrals, will be illuminated.

Friday, June 3 ;

At London’s St Paul’s Cathedral, a national ceremony of gratitude for the queen’s record-breaking reign is held, complete with a rare ringing of the Great Paul bell. Great Paul, which was cast in 1882, is the country’s largest church bell. Its mechanism failed in the 1970s, but it was recently restored to its full brilliance. Since then, it has only been heard eight times, and never on a royal occasion.

Saturday, June 4 ;

The queen, a horseracing aficionado, is set to attend the 243rd running of the country’s most important flat-racing event, The Derby, at Epsom Downs. In the evening, about 22,000 people are anticipated to attend the BBC Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace, including 5,000 vital employees such as frontline medics. Queen + Adam Lambert, Diana Ross, and Elton John are among the performers. Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers, and Italian singer Andrea Bocelli are among the performers scheduled for the 2.5-hour musical spectacle.

Sunday, June 5 ;

According to the government, over 70,000 people have registered to organise Big Jubilee Lunches, with 10 million people expecting to enjoy food and fellowship with their neighbours. More than 600 meals are scheduled from Canada to Brazil, New Zealand to Japan, and South Africa to Switzerland. The last day concludes with the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, a public procession through downtown London.

The Household Cavalry’s Mounted Band leads the Gold State Coach to Buckingham Palace, which is used to convey the queen during coronations and jubilees. A musical and creative presentation of how British society has changed since the Queen’s accession in 1952 involves 10,000 individuals. It concludes with the national anthem, ‘God Save the Queen’, outside the palace, led by singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.