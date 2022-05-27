Woman survives 20 years only on chips; Here’s the story!

Imagine living on Chips for the next two decades. Doesn’t it seem impossible? But this is Zoe Sandler, a 25-year-old woman from Coventry, England. Sandler has lived on cheese and onion chips for the last 23 years, according to Metro.

Zoe’s typical meal consisted of buttered white bread sandwiches prepared with her favorite Walker chips. Zoe felt she needed to get healthy after being diagnosed with MS, or Multiple Sclerosis. The picky eater then sought advice from hypnotherapist David Kilmurry.

She was discovered to have an avoidant/restrictive food intake condition while working as a warehouse employee (ARFID). Sandler was eventually able to experience her first taste of fruits and vegetables after a two-hour hypnosis session. Zoe is getting married soon, and following the breakthrough, she rejoiced that she won’t be eating only crisp sandwiches on her wedding day.

According to The Sun, the bride stated that her parents attempted to force her to eat different foods as a youngster, but she would just refuse to eat anything. She would sometimes try different chip flavors and eat dry cereal because the texture didn’t bother her. However, even as a youngster, she could only recall having the same crisp sandwiches at school.