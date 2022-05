Srinagar: 25 people were injured as the bus they were travelling overturned on road. The accident took place near Battal Ballian area in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The bus was going to Doda district from Jammu. All the injured persons have been shifted to a district hospital in Udhampur while six were referred to a government hospital in Jammu.

Further details are awaited.