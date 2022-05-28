Congress leader in MP marries again to get profit from Vivah Yojana plan; booked

Naitik Choudhary, the coordinator of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), who was married only 15 days ago, joined a mass marriage conference on the Balaji temple grounds in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district to remarry.

According to reports, the youth Congress leader wanted to take advantage of the ‘Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana,’ so he went to the pavilion at the Balaji temple complex in Dharamsree of Sagar to remarry his wife. However, when he was sitting, the organisers noticed him and immediately informed the authorities. Police arrived on the scene and arrested Naitik, but he was later released.

Lokendra Parashar, the BJP’s state media in-charge, tweeted in Hindi about the incident, which may be translated as, ‘This sir is the national coordinator of NSUI. To take advantage of the Chief Minister’s Kanyadan Yojana, he went to get married for the second time. It is reported that the police have caught him. What do you say, Kamal Nath ji!’