Pakistan lacks diagnostic facilities to detect monkeypox virus; Report

Pakistan, Islamabad: In the midst of a possible monkeypox outbreak in Pakistan, the Health Ministry announced on Saturday that the nation lacks diagnostic testing for the virus. According to federal health ministry authorities, there have been no instances of monkeypox recorded in the nation as of yet; but, in the event of an epidemic, samples can be sent overseas for testing.

‘The National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Islamabad, ‘no case of monkeypox’ has been identified in Pakistan. The information being spread on social media concerning monkeypox cases is false. The NIH tweeted that health officials are closely monitoring the issue.

The ministry also stated that the government is attempting to obtain testing kits for the National Institute of Health in Islamabad (NIH). They also indicated that Aga Khan University and other health groups are attempting to obtain the testing kits. As per the government, given the circumstances, health specialists might designate a patient to be a suspected case by studying the symptoms.

What’s WHO saying about Monkeypox

The monkeypox virus is diagnosed using PCR equipment, which is comparable to the diagnostic testing for Covid-19. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization issued a warning about the illness on Friday (May 27), saying that governments should take the necessary precautions to easily manage Monkeypox infections and exchange information about their vaccination stocks.

Sylvie Briand, WHO head for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness, says that the disease’s scope is unknown. Concerning the potential of community spread, she stated, ‘We are scared that it may spread throughout the community, but it is now very difficult to quantify this risk.’ She said, ‘There is also a lot of ambiguity regarding the disease’s future since we don’t know if the transmission will end. In endemic nations, self-limiting outbreaks are common, so we hope that the current outbreak will be the same’.

Signs and symptoms of monkeypox

According to the WHO, monkeypox is usually a self-limiting condition that lasts 2 to 4 weeks. It can be severe in children, pregnant women, and those who have immune suppression owing to other diseases. The incubation time is normally 6 to 13 days, although it can range from 5 to 21 days. Typical symptoms include fever, headache, muscular discomfort, backache, exhaustion, and enlarged lymph nodes, followed by skin rashes and/or lesions.