Parbhani case; NIA court sentences ISIS terrorist to 7 years in jail

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Mumbai convicted and jailed an ISIS terrorist in the Maharashtra case of Parbhani on Thursday, May 26. The decision relates to a conspiracy hatched by ISIS operatives in Syria to radicalise Indian youth via the internet. At their request, an improvised explosive device (IED) was made.

The accused, Mohammed Shahed Khan alias Lala, was sentenced to seven years in prison and penalised Rs 45,000 by the court. He faces charges under, sections 13 (unlawful activities), 16 (terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy), 20 (member of a terrorist organisation), 38 (support to a terrorist organisation), 39 (offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 4 (attempt to cause explosion), 5 (making or possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances) 6 (abets or is accessory to sections under the act) of Explosive Substance Act, 1908.

The case was registered as a crime on July 14, 2016, at the Anti-Terrorism Squad Police Station in Mumbai, according to an NIA press release. On September 14, 2016, the NIA re-registered the case when the investigation was over. Another accused, Naser Bin Yafai alias (Chaus), was convicted to seven years in prison by the NIA Special Court on May 6, 2022.