Punjab government removes security of Akal Takht jathedar just days after his remark about weapons

The Punjab government withdrew half of Giani Harpreet Singh’s security on Saturday, five days after the Akal Takht acting jathedar asked Sikhs to retain a licenced weapon in light of ‘uncertain times,’ a remark that did not sit well with chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

The head of the highest Sikh temporal throne was guarded by six personnel, three from Bathinda police and three from the India Reserve Battalion (IRB), a special armed force. ‘This morning, we came to know that three personnel of Bathinda police have been called back by their senior officers,” Giani Harpreet Singh said over the phone. “We don’t need the rest of the personnel guarding us either. We have asked officials of Punjab Police to take back the IRB personnel also,’ he said.

On the 416th anniversary of Guru Hargobind’s Gurgaddi Diwas (anointment anniversary), the Akal Takht jathedar said in a video message to the Sikh community on May 23, ‘Every Sikh should try to keep licensed weapons, because the time that is coming, and the circumstances which are going to prevail, demand it. The Sikh youth should be skilful in gatka (Sikh martial art) and shooting.’ He did not, however, explain on the circumstances to which he was referring.