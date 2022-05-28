Satellite images of Ukraine conflict reveals devastation; See pics here…

Maxar Technologies’ most recent pictures indicated considerable damage to residential and civilian infrastructure in and around a number of Ukrainian cities, including Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv. Satellite photographs show Russian self-propelled artillery and multiple rocket launchers (MRL) stationed on the outskirts of Chernihiv, with their guns and MRL tubes pointing at the city.

Furthermore, the aftermath of the purported destruction of many Russian helicopters on Tuesday can be seen at the Kherson airfield. A new huge field hospital facility has been spotted in Naroulia, southern Belarus, as well as more Russian ground troops, engineering equipment and attack, and troop transport helicopter deployments.

Two March 14 satellite pictures show Mariupol, including the Mariupol Drama Theater, which was later attacked on March 16. According to local officials and media reports, this structure has been used as a refuge for hundreds of Ukrainians. The word ‘children’ is printed in enormous white letters (in Russian) in front and behind the theatre in the March 14 artillery .