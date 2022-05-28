Sriya Lenka becomes first K-pop star from India

Mumbai: Shreya Lenka, a girl from Odisha has become the first Indian K-pop star. The 18-year-old girl has been selected as the newest member of South Korean girl group Blackswan. She along with Gabi Dalcin from Brazil were selected through global audition organized last year by Blackswan’s label DR Music.

Blackswan conducted a global audition after departure of member Hyeme in November 2020.

Shreya Lenka is trained in Hindustani classical and Odissi. She has also learned forms of contemporary modern dances.

Blackswan comprises the leader Youngheun from Korea, Belgium-based Senegalese rapper Fatou, Judy from Korea and Brazilian-Japanese singer Leia. The group was formerly known as RANIA. They debuted in in 2011. They underwent a revamp as BP RANIA in 2016. On October 14, 2021, Blackswan released their first single album Close to Me.