TDP alleges, CM Jagan has turned AP into ‘mafia raj’

According to the opposition Telugu Desam Party, Andhra Pradesh has devolved into a ‘mafia raj’ during Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s three-year rule, even as the state retreated 30 years in terms of growth and faced the same fate as Sri Lanka.

The state that once led the country in progress and good governance has now become a symbol of destruction, according to the main opposition party, with a debt of Rs 8 lakh crore.

On the first day of the two-day Mahanadu, the TDP’s annual conclave, here on Friday, a political resolution to this effect, moved by politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, was adopted. The party urged people to commit themselves to rebuilding the state and liberate it from Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘incompetent and despoti’ regime.

‘Andhra Pradesh exemplified how things would be when inept, corrupt, criminal and deceptive people take over the reins. Vested interests were ruling the roost while welfare and development have been ignored,’ the TDP said.