AAP claims, several renowned personalities expected to join party in Jaipur

The Aam Aadmi Party said on Saturday, May 28, that several popular faces will join the party on Sunday as political parties prepare for the 2023 Assembly elections in Rajasthan. The AAP announced in a press release that several prominent figures, as well as about 1000 others from Rajasthan, will join the party. On May 29, the event will take place at the Birla Auditorium in Jaipur from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The statement said that the Aam Aadmi Party’s ideology and national convenor Arvnid Kejriwal’s model had a strong influence on the people of Rajasthan. ‘Both the BJP and Congress parties have cheated the people of the state every time and have played with the future of the youth. At present, the people of Rajasthan are troubled because the state is lagging behind in all fields of education, medicine, and security,’ According to the statement.

Mayank Tyagi, the AAP’s Media Incharge and Spokesperson, claimed that since Arvind Kejriwal became the Chief Minister of Delhi, the people of Delhi have been living comfortably. The AAP-led government created jobs for the youth, ensured women’s safety, let old people to go on pilgrims, provided free bus travel, free electricity, free water, and built mohalla clinics, among other things.