AAP govt has eliminated illegal sand mining from Punjab: Minister

On Saturday, Punjab minister HS Bains claimed that the AAP administration had eradicated illicit sand mining in the state, adding that legal sand extraction had also climbed to over one lakh metric tonnes.

‘We’ve finished illegal mining from Punjab. Immediate action is being taken if any complaint about illegal mining is received. Legal mining has increased. Last year, 35,000-40,000 MT of extraction used to happen daily but now it has crossed one lakh MT’, Punjab Mining Minister Bains said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared in April that his administration will implement a new comprehensive pro-people sand mining policy and his government is dedicated to ensuring a continuous supply of construction materials at cheap prices. ‘The current mining policy is being reviewed meticulously so as to formulate a new comprehensive pro-people mining policy’, CM Mann had said in an official release.

To ensure a hassle-free supply of sand to the people, he had also instructed sand contractors to rigorously adhere to the terms and conditions of mining established in the agreement with the state government.