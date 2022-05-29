‘All That Breathes’; India’s sole entry to Cannes 2022 wins top documentary award

The 75th Cannes Film Festival is coming to a conclusion, and this year’s single submission to the famous festival, Shaunak Sen’s documentary ‘All That Breathes,’ has won big. A proud moment for all Indians! Sen’s documentary has received the Golden Eye, Cannes’ top documentary award. Shaunak Sen’s documentary previously received the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize in the documentary section of the Sundance Film Festival.

Sen’s documentary takes place in India’s capital city and tells the tale of two brothers, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have dedicated their lives to the migrating birds known as the Black Kite. The jury members of The Golden Eye award at the event, Agnieszka Holland, Iryna Tsilyk, Pierre Deladonchamps, Alex Vicente, and Hicham Falah, announced the award and said via Variety, ‘The Golden Eye goes to a film that, in a world of destruction, reminds us that every life matters, and every small action matters. It matters if you grab your camera, save a bird, or look for those moments of stolen beauty. It’s an inspiring trip through the eyes of three Don Quixotes who may or may not save the world’.

HBO Documentary Films has acquired international broadcast rights to the documentary. ‘Mariupolis 2’ by late Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius got the jury’s Special Award.