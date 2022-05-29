Famous playback singer Edava Basheer collapses on stage in Alappuzha, dies

Alappuzha: Playback singer Edava Basheer died here on Saturday night after he suddenly collapsed while singing a song at the venue of the golden jubilee celebrations of Blue Diamond Orchestra in Alappuzha.

It happened at around 9.30 pm on Saturday during the Megastar Music Night held at Camelot Convention Centre. While singing the famous Hindi movie number of KJ Yesudas ‘Maana Ho Tum’, he suddenly collapsed in front of the audience. Though he was rushed to a nearby private hospital, his life could not be saved. Basheer was a part of the Blue Diamond Orchestra as their lead singer during the initial years. He was attending the night’s function as a special guest. The celebrations were called off following Basheer’s death.

Basheer was born in Edava near Varkala. He was drawn to music after getting his hands on the old record players that his father had brought from abroad. Basheer started his training listening to songs by Yesudas and Rafi. He has won many prizes in school and college education. Basheer and his friends started the All Kerala Musicians and Technicians Association and was the president of the association served as its state president. Basheer also started a ganamela troupe in Varkala named ‘Sangeethalaya’.

Basheer has sung in numerous ganamelas. His most requested song was ‘Aakasharoopini Annapoorneshwari’. He made his debut in the film industry with the song ‘Veena Vaayikum’ for the movie ‘Raghu Vamsham’ in which KJ Joy was the music director. The song ‘Azhithira Malakal Azhakinte Malakal’ which he sang along with Vani Jayaram for the movie ‘Mukkuvane Snehicha Bootham’ was a super hit.

Basheer is the son of late Adul Azeez and Fathimakunju. He is survived by wives Rasheeda and Rehna, children Ullas, Umesh, Ushus Seetta, Beema and their spouses Sudheer, Shami, Dhanya, Sakeer Ravuthar and Nazeer.