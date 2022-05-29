From ‘Draupadi’ to ‘Rustam Sohrab’; The iconic actor Prithviraj Kapoor’s some of best films here

Prithviraj Kapoor was a Hindi film actor, producer, director, writer, and politician who came to fame during the silent film era. As one of the association’s founding members, he was involved with the Indian People’s Theatre Association. He is also known for founding Prithvi Theatres. He was the Kapoor family’s patriarch.

For his services to Indian cinema, the Indian government awarded him the Padma Bhushan in 1969 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1971. On May 29, 1971, he passed away. On the anniversary of his death, let us look back at some of his best movies:

Draupadi

This is a sound film from India. Arjuna was played by Prithviraj Kapoor in this film. The movie was based on a scene from the Mahabharata in which Duryodhan plots to usurp Hastinapur and then tries to disgrace the Pandavas by disrobing Draupadi of her sari.

Rajrani Meera

It’s a devotional Hindi film. The King of Mewar was played by Prithviraj Kapoor. This film is widely considered to be one of his best. The story follows Mirabai, a sixteenth-century saint-poet who, after suffering hardships from her husband’s family as a result of her love for Lord Krishna, abandons her family and palace to wander as a mendicant writing bhakti poetry.

President

This is a social romantic drama film in Hindi. The plot revolves around a love triangle with a social message that highlights the mill employees’ plight. It was also the first picture to feature a freed-up educated woman running her own enterprise.

Raj Nartaki

This film is about societal barriers and a court dancer and is set in the early nineteenth century in the Manipur Kingdom. Prince Chandrakirti is played by Prithviraj Kapoor in this film.

Anand Math

Satyanand is a Hindi historical drama starring Prithviraj Kapoor. Satyananda saves Kalyani and her daughter from a few bandits in pre-independence India and vows to reunite her with her husband Mahendra, who has been captured by the British Army.

Rustam Sohrab

This is an Urdu-language film based on the Persian poet Ferdowsi’s legendary poem Rostam and Sohrab.