Indonesia announces visa on arrival for citizens of these countries

Jakarta: Indonesia announced visa on arrival for all Omani citizens. Omani citizens can obtain a tourist visa at the airports upon arrival, starting from May 30, 2022.

For getting visa on arrival at airports, Omani citizens must submit vaccination certification, health insurance, return tickets and details of hotel reservations during the visit period.

Also Read; IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals to face Gujarat Titans in finals today: Possible playing XI

Earlier in April, Indonesia lifted the on-arrival Covid-test requirement and pre-departure Covid-test requirement. The Indonesian government also extended visa on arrival several times and included nationals of 12 more countries including Russia and Ukraine. At present, citizens of 72 nations are given visa on arrival.

The countries include:

(1) South Africa

(2) USA

(3) Saudi Arabia

(4) Argentina

(5) Australia

(6) Austria

(7) Bahrain

(8) Netherlands

(9) Belarus

(10) Belgium

(11) Brazil

(12) Brunei Darussalam

(13) Bosnia Herzegovina

(14) Bulgaria

(15) Czech Republic

(16) Denmark

(17) Estonia

(18) Philippines

(19) Finland

(20) Hong Kong

(21) Hungary

(22) India

(23) United Kingdom

(24) Ireland

(25) Italy

(26) Japan

(27) Germany

(28) Cambodia

(29) Canada

(30) South Korea

(31) Croatia

(32) Kuwait

(33) Laos

(34) Latvia

(35) Lithuania

(36) Luxembourg

(37) Egypt

(38) Malaysia

(39) Malta

(40) Morocco

(41) Mexico

(42) Myanmar

(43) Norway

(44) Oman

(45) France

(46) Peru

(47) Poland

(48) Portugal

(49) Qatar

(50) Romania

(51) Russia

(52) New Zealand

(53) Serbia

(54) Seychelles

(55) Singapore

(56) Cyprus

(57) Slovakia

(58) Slovenia

(59) Spain

(60) Sweden

(61) Swiss

(62) Taiwan

(63) Thailand

(64) East Timor

(65) China

(66) Tunisia

(67) Turkey

(68) UAE

(69) Ukraine

(70) Vietnam

(71) Jordan

(72) Greece