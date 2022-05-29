IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals to face Gujarat Titans in finals today: Possible playing XI

Mumbai: In cricket, Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the final of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL). The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad at 8 pm.

The Gujarat Titans entered final by defeating Rajasthan Royals in the 1st Qualifier. The Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator to enter the final. This will be second final for RRs after the successful IPL 2008 – the inaugural edition, which they also won.

Also Read: 31 dead in stampede at church food event

The Gujarat Titans had won both the games played between the two teams this season.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Playing XI:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy